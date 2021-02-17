UVA Health seeks full ownership of Culpeper hospital

UVA Health may soon obtain full ownership of Culpeper’s hospital, the health system announced Thursday.

According to a news release, currently Novant Health has 60 percent ownership and UVA Health has 40 percent ownership of the Novant Health UVA Health System, which includes medical centers in Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William.

UVA Health has signed a Letter of Intent to Acquire Full Ownership, the release stated, which would give them 100 percent ownership of all the facilities and assets currently part of the joint operating company, including the hospitals and an integrated network of outpatient service offices.

“Together, Novant Health and UVA Health have determined that having a single owner is the best way to provide exceptional care in the communities that the system serves,” said Carl S. Armato, Novant Health’s president and chief executive officer, in the release.

K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said the proposed agreement allows UVA Health to expand its services to a larger part of Virginia.