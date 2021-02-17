UVA Health seeks full ownership of Culpeper hospital

UVA Health may soon obtain full ownership of Culpeper’s hospital, the health system announced Thursday.
According to a news release, currently Novant Health has 60 percent ownership and UVA Health has 40 percent ownership of the Novant Health UVA Health System, which includes medical centers in Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William.
UVA Health has signed a Letter of Intent to Acquire Full Ownership, the release stated, which would give them 100 percent ownership of all the facilities and assets currently part of the joint operating company, including the hospitals and an integrated network of outpatient service offices.
“Together, Novant Health and UVA Health have determined that having a single owner is the best way to provide exceptional care in the communities that the system serves,” said Carl S. Armato, Novant Health’s president and chief executive officer, in the release.
K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs, said the proposed agreement allows UVA Health to expand its services to a larger part of Virginia.
“An important part of the mission of our academic health system is to provide superb care to patients throughout Virginia,” Kent said. “Our UVA Health team looks forward to partnering and building on the great work accomplished over the past five years to ensure residents of Northern Virginia have easy access to the full spectrum of services ranging from primary to the most specialized care.”
According to the release, becoming the full owner of the three-hospital system—which has 260 inpatient beds—would give UVA Health over 1,000 inpatient beds across its footprint.
“Our goal is to further enhance access to quality care for residents of the region and to deliver this care when and where they need it,” Kent said. “We will do this in collaboration with all of the team members at Novant Health UVA Health System and the region’s medical community, including both employed and independent physicians.”
“This effort is in alignment with the University’s 2030 Strategic Plan and our commitment to serve the citizens of the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Jim Ryan, president of the University of Virginia. “Congratulations and great thanks to Craig and his team for their leadership.”
Additional details of the agreement are expected in the months ahead. The transaction’s closing is subject to appropriate due diligence reviews and any necessary regulatory and other approvals. Novant Health and UVA Health hope to finalize the transaction by July 1, according to the release.