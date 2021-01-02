VDOT schedules road construction and maintenance for Jan. 4-8, 2021

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

VDOT has suspended most highway work zones on interstates and other major routes from noon Thursday, Dec. 31 until noon Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

VDOT and contract crews are working to remove downed trees and other debris from the ice storm on Dec. 16. Be alert for mobile lane closures and pay attention to work zone signs.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 621 (Colvin Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Eastbound left lane closed Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Brush removal between Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Route 621 (Colvin Road). Westbound left lane closed Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.