Virginia briefs

90 inmates test positive for coronavirus at Chesapeake jail
CHESAPEAKE—Ninety inmates have tested positive for coronavirus at jail in the Virginia city of Chesapeake.
The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the city's sheriff's office reported the outbreak at the Chesapeake Correctional Center after widespread tests.
Three inmates, six deputies and two contractors had initially tested positive on Nov. 12. In response, Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan ordered all inmates in the known affected areas to be tested.
People who have tested positive are being quarantined and monitored.
The jail’s daily population averages 985 inmates.
At the jail in the neighboring city of Virginia Beach, about 100 inmates and five staff members were reported to be positive last week.
Court denies call to stop work on Mountain Valley Pipeline
ROANOKE—A legal attempt by environmental groups to stall work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline has fallen short.
The Roanoke Times reported Wednesday that a federal appeals court let stand a finding that construction on the project would not jeopardize endangered species.
The Sierra Club and other groups contend that two species of protected fish could be pushed closer to extinction if the controversial project pollutes their waters. The fish are the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.
The groups also argued that cutting down trees for the pipeline's path could destroy habitats of the Indiana and northern long-eared bats.
But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the group's request to stay construction. The decision allows much of the work on the 300-mile pipeline through West Virginia and southwest Virginia to continue.
Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K
PRINCE GEORGE—Aircraft components manufacturer Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at the its factory in Virginia.
Under the federal settlement, the company will give back pay plus interest to women who applied to its manufacturing facility in Prince George, and also provide jobs to four of the women, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced Tuesday.
The federal agency said a “compliance evaluation” showed that the federal contractor discriminated against the female applicants, who had applied for the roles in 2017.
The company has denied wrongdoing. They said in a statement Wednesday that “no confirmed findings were assessed,” and that they are “fully compliant under the law.”
“We are eager to begin the important work of strengthening our hiring practices,” the company said, adding that the allegations raised in the agency’s review “were specific to one job classification at one facility, and relate to hiring in 2017 only," the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
British-based Rolls-Royce has its North American headquarters in Reston, Virginia. They announced in August that they will close the Prince George County factory by the middle of next year due to a decline in global travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
About 280 jobs will be lost when the factory closes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!