Virginia briefs

The groups also argued that cutting down trees for the pipeline's path could destroy habitats of the Indiana and northern long-eared bats.

But the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the group's request to stay construction. The decision allows much of the work on the 300-mile pipeline through West Virginia and southwest Virginia to continue.

Rolls-Royce settles discrimination allegations, to pay $135K

PRINCE GEORGE—Aircraft components manufacturer Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay $135,000 to 26 women who were not selected for machine operating roles at the its factory in Virginia.

Under the federal settlement, the company will give back pay plus interest to women who applied to its manufacturing facility in Prince George, and also provide jobs to four of the women, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs announced Tuesday.

The federal agency said a “compliance evaluation” showed that the federal contractor discriminated against the female applicants, who had applied for the roles in 2017.

The company has denied wrongdoing. They said in a statement Wednesday that “no confirmed findings were assessed,” and that they are “fully compliant under the law.”