The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 104,838 — an increase of 1,216 from the 103,622 reported Thursday.
The 103,622 cases consist of 100,603 confirmed cases and 4,235 probable cases. There are 2,370 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 2,255 confirmed and 115 probable. That’s an increase of 7 from the 2,363 reported Thursday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Richmond area, there are 12,582 cases: 4,540 in Chesterfield County, 4,042 in Henrico County, 3,308 in Richmond and 690 in Hanover County.
Also, the region has 341 deaths attributed to the virus: 187 in Henrico, 80 in Chesterfield, 41 in Richmond and 33 in Hanover.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 7.2% as of Aug. 10, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.6% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
