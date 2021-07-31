As Nats open a new era with a win, GM Mike Rizzo talks about how they got here

But doing so brought a barrel of mixed emotions. Since the Nationals (48-55) are still dealing with a coronavirus outbreak, the club couldn’t say bye to Turner or Hudson, who are sidelined after testing positive. Their staff is thinned, too, with many minor league coaches helping out. By midafternoon Friday, when the field is typically buzzing with activity, inexperienced relievers made a slow trek to warm in right field. Lester tossed for a bit, hugged teammates and was off to join the St. Louis Cardinals.

“Guys come and go and fans fall in love with somebody else, somebody new,” Manager Dave Martinez said. “It’s tough, but they do. And they got to understand that it’s part of the game, an unfortunate part of the game. But we got to keep going.”

On Friday alone, there was no way to replace Scherzer, their ace for more than six years, whose blue and brown eyes still watched over the stadium on a poster beyond the right field concourse; Turner, the elite shortstop with that rare blend of speed and power; Hudson, who was on the mound for the final out of the 2019 World Series; or Gomes, who caught it. There was no simple way to show a crowd of 33,882 people, many of them in Scherzer and Turner jerseys, that this step back will work. There was no telling if it will.