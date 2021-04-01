Apr. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.