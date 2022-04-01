 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

