This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 60 degrees. 41 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Apr. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
