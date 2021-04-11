For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
