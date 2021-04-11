 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Apr. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News