 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert