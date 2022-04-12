For the drive home in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
