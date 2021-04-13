 Skip to main content
Apr. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

