For the drive home in Culpeper: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees t…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Exp…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's …
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…