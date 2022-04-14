 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert