Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
