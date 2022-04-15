This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
