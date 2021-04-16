For the drive home in Culpeper: Mainly clear. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Apr. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
