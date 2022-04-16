For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Culpeper. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Culpeper. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
Culpeper's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds.…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Culpeper community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Culpeper. The for…
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Don't go out without an…