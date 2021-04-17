Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
