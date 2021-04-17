 Skip to main content
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 21% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

