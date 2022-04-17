Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Culpeper tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
