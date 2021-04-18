For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Exp…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
It does rain or precipitate on other planets and moons. On Neptune, scientists suspect it rains pure carbon in the form of diamonds.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tod…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees t…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…