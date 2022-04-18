For the drive home in Culpeper: Light rain early. Clearing late. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Culpeper could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
