Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.