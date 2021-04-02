Culpeper's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper