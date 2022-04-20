 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert