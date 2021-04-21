Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Exp…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tod…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Mostly clear. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.