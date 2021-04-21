 Skip to main content
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. 34 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

