This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
