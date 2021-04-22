This evening in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun an…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Exp…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 42F. Winds light …
Culpeper's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the…
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly …
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degre…