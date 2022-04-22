This evening's outlook for Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Culpeper. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
