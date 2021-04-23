Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.