This evening in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Culpeper area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
