This evening in Culpeper: Mainly clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 56 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
Culpeper will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. It …
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunsh…
A professor proposed a better way to predict the damages of a hurricane — do away with the wind scale in favor of measuring surface pressure.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Culpeper Monday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Ground is collapsing. Massive lakes are draining in a matter of days. Thawing permafrost is having profound effects on the Arctic.
This evening in Culpeper: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. L…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We will see clea…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecas…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degre…