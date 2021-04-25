This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
