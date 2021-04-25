 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Culpeper: A few clouds. Low around 40F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News