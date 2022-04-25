 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 72% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.

