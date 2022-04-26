Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.