Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Mostly clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from THU 1:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.