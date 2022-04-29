Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds l…
Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
The Coriolis force acts in a direction perpendicular to Earth’s rotational axis.
Today's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…