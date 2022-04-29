Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.