For the drive home in Culpeper: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
