 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert