Culpeper's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
