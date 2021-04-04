This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
For the drive home in Culpeper: Cloudy with showers. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Wednesday's forecast is showi…