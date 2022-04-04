For the drive home in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
Culpeper temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees.…
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
It will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Don't go out without an…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. We will see a …
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 52F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Thu…
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Culpeper's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds.…