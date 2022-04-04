Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Overcast. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Culpeper. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.