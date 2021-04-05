This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Culpeper will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on starexponent.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tom…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Culpeper. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We w…
Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.
Culpeper people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of …
This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to…
Tornadoes are classified based on the damage the tornado does, which enables us to estimate the wind speed of its rotating winds.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We'll see s…
Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…