Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
