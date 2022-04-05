 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Culpeper area. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

