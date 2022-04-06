Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.