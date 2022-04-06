Culpeper's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 79% chance of precipitation. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
