Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast.
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
