Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Culpeper area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.