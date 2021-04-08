Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.