Culpeper's evening forecast: Rain likely. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
