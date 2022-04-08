 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper

For the drive home in Culpeper: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Culpeper folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.

