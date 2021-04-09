Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper

Tonight's weather conditions in Culpeper: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Culpeper folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit starexponent.com for local news and weather.
