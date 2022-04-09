This evening in Culpeper: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing later on. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Culpeper area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Culpeper area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit starexponent.com.
Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Culpeper
