This evening's outlook for Culpeper: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Culpeper folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit starexponent.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Culpeper
Updated
